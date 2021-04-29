Gold prices increase by Rs300 to Rs104,200 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs 300 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 104,200 as compared to 103,900 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs 300 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 104,200 as compared to 103,900 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 257 and was sold at Rs 89,335 against its sale at 89,078 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs 81,890 from Rs 81,654.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs10 and was traded at Rs 1360 as compared to Rs 1350 whereas that of and ten gram silver also increased by Rs8.58 and was sold at Rs1165.98 compared to Rs 1157.40.

The gold price in the international market witnessed increase of $11 and was traded at $1776 against $1765.