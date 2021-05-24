Gold prices increase by Rs300 to Rs109,400/tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs300 on Monday and was traded at Rs109,400 against its sale at Rs109,100, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs257 and was traded at Rs93,793 against its sale at Rs93,536 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold increased to Rs85,977 from Rs85,741.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1420 and Rs1217.42 respectively. The gold price in the international market increased by $1 and was trade at $1882 compared to its sale at $1881, the group reported.