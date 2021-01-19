UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Increase By Rs300 To Rs112,850 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs300 to Rs112,850 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs300 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs112, 850 against its sale at Rs112,550 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs257 and was traded at Rs96,750 against its sale at Rs96,493 while ten gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs88,688.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change and was sold at Rs1300 and Rs1114.54 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed increase of $10 and was sold at $1844 against its sale at $1834, the association added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

93,846 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

4 minutes ago

Ayaz Tasawar fined 30 per cent match-fee for showi ..

18 minutes ago

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from half of government ..

19 minutes ago

PDM leaders lash out at PM, ECP over foreign fundi ..

29 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,491 new COVID-19 cases, 3,311 reco ..

34 minutes ago

Economy of future is green economy: DoE Chairman

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.