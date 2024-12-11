Gold prices increase by Rs3,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.3,100 and was sold at Rs 280,500 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 277,400 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.

2,658 to Rs.240,484 from Rs 237,826 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs.220,443 from Rs 218,007.

Per tola silver increased by Rs.50 to Rs 3,450 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.42.86 to Rs.2,957.81.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $31 to $2,693 from $2,662, the Association reported.