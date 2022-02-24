UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs3400 To Rs 130,300 Per Tola

Published February 24, 2022

Gold prices increase by Rs3400 to Rs 130,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 3400 and was sold at Rs 130,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs126,900 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2915 to Rs 111,711 from Rs 108,796 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 102,402 from Rs 99,730, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs30 and was traded at Rs1490 against its sale at Rs1460 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs 25.72 to Rs 1277.43 from Rs 1251.71.

The price of gold in international market increased by US$77 and was traded atUS$ 1972 against its sale at US$ 1995, the association reported.

