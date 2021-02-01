Gold prices increase by Rs350 per tola

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs350 on Monday and was sold at Rs113,300 against its sale at Rs112,950 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs300 and was traded at Rs97,136 against its sale at Rs96,836 while ten gram 22 karat gold increased to 89,042 against Rs88,767.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs60 and was sold at Rs1430 against it's sale at Rs1370 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs51.45 and was sold at Rs1226 against 1174.55.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed increase of US$12 and was sold at US$1860 against its sale at Rs1848, the association added.

