Gold Prices Increase By Rs350 Per Tola To Rs130,350

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs350 and was sold at Rs130,350 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs130,000 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold increased by Rs300 to Rs111,753 from Rs111,453 while that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs102, 441 from Rs102,166, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $22 and was traded atUS$1977 against its sale at US$1955, the association reported.

