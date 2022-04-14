UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs350 Per Tola To Rs130,700

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs350 per tola to Rs130,700

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs350 and was sold at Rs130,700 on Thursday against its sale at Rs130,350 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold increased by Rs300 to Rs112,054 from Rs111,754 while that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs102,716 from Rs102, 441, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $1 and was traded atUS$1978 against its sale at US$1977, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Russian Village Spodariushino Shelled From Ukraine ..

Russian Village Spodariushino Shelled From Ukraine - Belgorod Region Authorities

3 minutes ago
 Police to take strict action against fugitive and ..

Police to take strict action against fugitive and drug dealers: DPO Abbottabad

3 minutes ago
 UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

3 minutes ago
 Restoration of powers: Lahore High Court summons d ..

Restoration of powers: Lahore High Court summons deputy speaker for April 15

6 minutes ago
 Marine reptile fossil dating back 250 million year ..

Marine reptile fossil dating back 250 million years found in south China

6 minutes ago
 PRC to train people to deal with natural calamitie ..

PRC to train people to deal with natural calamities

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.