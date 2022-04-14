Gold prices increase by Rs350 per tola to Rs130,700

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs350 and was sold at Rs130,700 on Thursday against its sale at Rs130,350 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold increased by Rs300 to Rs112,054 from Rs111,754 while that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs102,716 from Rs102, 441, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $1 and was traded atUS$1978 against its sale at US$1977, the association reported.