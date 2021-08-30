UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs350 To Rs111,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs350 to Rs111,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 350 and was traded at Rs 111,000 on Monday against its sale at Rs110,650 in the local market, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 350 and was trade at Rs 95,165 against its sale at Rs94,865 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increase to Rs 87,234 from Rs 86,960.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained static at Rs1430 and 1226 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed no change and was trade at 1817.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

19 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on Saudi Arabia

34 minutes ago
 Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pe ..

Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pest control services in Al Ain

34 minutes ago
 Al Azhar University, Global Council for Tolerance ..

Al Azhar University, Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discuss cooperation

34 minutes ago
 Death Toll From US Drone Attack on Vehicle in Kabu ..

Death Toll From US Drone Attack on Vehicle in Kabul Rises to 12 - Reports

41 minutes ago
 Strategic wheat reserves recorded over 6.126 milli ..

Strategic wheat reserves recorded over 6.126 million metric tons

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.