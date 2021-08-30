Gold prices increase by Rs350 to Rs111,000

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 350 and was traded at Rs 111,000 on Monday against its sale at Rs110,650 in the local market, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 350 and was trade at Rs 95,165 against its sale at Rs94,865 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increase to Rs 87,234 from Rs 86,960.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained static at Rs1430 and 1226 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed no change and was trade at 1817.