Gold prices increase by Rs400 29 Sep 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs400 per tola and was trade at Rs113,700 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs113,300 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs400 per tola and was trade at Rs113,700 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs113,300 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs344 and was sold at Rs97,480 against its sale at Rs97,136 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs89,356 from Rs89,042.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1400 and Rs1200.27. The price of gold in international market decreased by US$9 and was traded at US$1741 against its sale at US$1732.