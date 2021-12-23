UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs400 Per Tola 23 Dec 2021

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 09:53 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs400 per tola 23 Dec 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a increase of Rs400 and was sold at Rs125,700 on Thursday against its sale at Rs125,300 in the local market the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a increase of Rs400 and was sold at Rs125,700 on Thursday against its sale at Rs125,300 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs343 to Rs107,767 from Rs107,242 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs98,787 from Rs98,590.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $16 and was traded at $1805 against its sale at $1789, the Jewellers Group reported.

