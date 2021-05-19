UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Increase By Rs400 To Rs107,650 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 06:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs400 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs107,650 against its sale at Rs107,250, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs342 and was traded at Rs92,292 against its sale at Rs91,950 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold increased to Rs84,601 from Rs84,287.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1420 and Rs1217.42 respectively.

The gold price in the international market witnessed decrease of $12 and was traded at $1854 against $1866.

