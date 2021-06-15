UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Increase By Rs400 To Rs110,100 Tola

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:36 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs400 to Rs110,100 tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 400 on Tuesday and it was traded at Rs110,100 against its sale at Rs109,700, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 400 on Tuesday and it was traded at Rs110,100 against its sale at Rs109,700, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 343 and was traded at Rs 94,343 against its sale at Rs 94,050 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold increased to Rs 86,527 from Rs 86,213.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed increase of $ 3 and was sold at $1859 against its sale at $1856.

