Gold prices increase by Rs400 to Rs113,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs400 on Thursday and was sold at Rs113,400 against its sale at Rs113,000 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs342 and was traded at Rs 97,222 against its sale at Rs 96,880 while ten gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs89,120.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change and was sold at Rs1300 and Rs1114.54 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed increase of $17 and was sold at $1870 against its sale at $1853, the association added.