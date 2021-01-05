UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Increase By Rs400 To Rs116,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs400 to Rs116,000

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs400 per tola and was sold at Rs116,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs115,600, the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Providing market details, it said the price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs343 and was traded at Rs99,451 against Rs99,108 while ten gram 22 karat gold was sold at and Rs91,163 per tola.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1400 and Rs1200.27 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy completes 140,000 inspection visits ..

7 minutes ago

Japanese eyes declaring another state of emergency ..

7 minutes ago

European NGO uncovers ongoing Indian disinformatio ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan to continue support to kashmiris in strug ..

12 minutes ago

Beijing at brush strokes of a Russia painter

12 minutes ago

DC orders Wasa to ensure immediate disposal of rai ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.