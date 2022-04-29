Gold prices increase by Rs400 to Rs132, 400 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs400 and was sold at Rs132, 400 on Friday against its sale at Rs132,000 in the local market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs400 and was sold at Rs132, 400 on Friday against its sale at Rs132,000 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold increased by Rs343 and was sold at Rs113, 512 comlared to its sale at Rs113, 169 wheee as that if 22 karat gold also went up to Rs104, 052 against Rs103,738, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1510 and Rs 1294.58 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $28 and was traded at $1916 compared to its sale at $1,888, the association reported.