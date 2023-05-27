UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs.450 To Rs. 236,200 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs.450 to Rs. 236,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 450 and was sold at Rs 236,200 on Saturday against its sale at Rs. 235,750 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 385 to Rs 202,503 from Rs 202,118, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 185,628 from Rs 185,274.

The price of per tola silve and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2900 and Rs 2486.28 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$ 6 to $1946 against its sale at $1952, the association reported.

