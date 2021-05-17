UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Increase By Rs450 To Rs106,400 Per Tola

Mon 17th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs450 to Rs106,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs450 on Monday and was traded at Rs106,450 against its sale at Rs106,000, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs386 and was traded at Rs91,264 against its sale at Rs90,878 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold increased to Rs83,658 from Rs83,305.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs40 and was traded at Rs1420 against its sale at Rs1380 whereas that of ten gram silver also increased by Rs34.30 and was sold at Rs1217.42 against its sale at Rs1183.12.

The gold price in the international market witnessed increase of $18 and was traded at $1849 against $1831.

