Gold prices increase by Rs50 27 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs50 per tola and was trade at Rs113,550 on Monday against its sale at Rs113,500 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs43 and was sold at Rs97,351 against its sale at Rs97,308 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs89,238 from Rs89,200.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1400 and Rs1200.27. The price of gold in international market decreased by US$ 1 and was traded at US$1750 against its sale at US$1751.

