Gold Prices Increase By Rs50 To Rs 128,800 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs50 and was sold at Rs 128,800 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs128,750 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 43 to Rs 110,425 from Rs 110,382 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 101,223 from Rs 101,184, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs10 and was trade at Rs1480 against its sale at Rs1470 whereas that of 10 gram silver increased by Rs8.58 and was traded at Rs1268.86 compared to Rs 1260.28 the previous day.

The price of gold in international market increased by $6 and was traded at US$ 1928 against its sale at US$ 1922, the association reported.

