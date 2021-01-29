Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs500 on Friday and was sold at Rs113,450 against its sale at Rs112,950 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs429 and was traded at Rs97,265 against its sale at Rs96,836 while ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs89,160 from Rs88,767.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs50 and was sold at Rs1370 against its sale at Rs1320 whereas that of ten gram silver also witnessed increase of Rs42.87 and was sold at Rs1174.55 against Rs1131.68.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed an increase of US$20 and was sold at US$1862, the association added.

