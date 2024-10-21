Gold Prices Increase By Rs500 Per Tola In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 21, 2024 | 02:28 PM
All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association says new gold price has settled Rs282,300 per tola
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2024) The gold prices continued to rise and reached the highest level in the local market.
All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association said that the price of gold per tola increased by Rs500, and settled Rs282,300 per tola.
Additionally, the price of gold for 10 grams rose by Rs429, and reached at Rs242,027.
In the international market, the price of gold has increased by 5 Dollars and settled at 2,726 dollars per ounce.
