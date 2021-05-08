UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Increase By Rs500 To Rs106,000 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 14 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 06:48 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs500 to Rs106,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs500 on Saturday and was traded at Rs106,000 against its sale at Rs105,500, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs500 on Saturday and was traded at Rs106,000 against its sale at Rs105,500, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 10 gram 22 Karat also increased by Rs428 and was traded at Rs90,878 against its sale at Rs90,450 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold increased to Rs83,305 from Rs82,912.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1380 and Rs1183.12 respectively.

The gold price in the international market witnessed increase of $11 and was traded at $1831 against $1820.

