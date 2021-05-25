UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Increase By Rs500 To Rs109,900/tola

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 04:48 PM

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs500 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs109,900 against its sale at Rs109,400, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs500 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs109,900 against its sale at Rs109,400, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs429 and was traded at Rs94,222 against its sale at Rs93,793 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold increased to Rs86,370 from Rs85,977.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs40 and was traded at Rs1460 against its sale at Rs1420 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs34.29 and was traded at Rs1251.71 against its sale at Rs1217.42.

The gold price in the international market increased by $2 and was trade at $1884 compared to its sale at $1882, the group reported.

