Gold Prices Increase By Rs.5000 To Rs. 214,500 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs.5000 to Rs. 214,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 5000 and was sold at Rs 214,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs. 209,500 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 4288 to Rs 183,900 from Rs 179,612, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 168,575 from Rs 164,645.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 100 to close at Rs 2450 and that of ten-gram silver also surged by Rs 85.47 to Rs 2100.48.

The price of gold in the international market rose by US$ 12 to $1982 against its sale at $1970, the association reported.

