Gold Prices Increase By Rs550 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 550 on Saturday and was sold at Rs 113,350 against its sale at Rs 112,800 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 472 and was traded at Rs 97,180 against its sale at Rs 96,708 while ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs89,081.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change and was sold at Rs 1300 and Rs 1114.54 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed increase of US $ 11 and was sold at US $ 1856 against its sale at US $ 1845, the association added.

