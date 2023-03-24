UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs.5,600 To Rs. 207,500 Per Tola

Published March 24, 2023

Gold prices increase by Rs.5,600 to Rs. 207,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs. 5,600 and was sold at Rs. 207,500 on Friday against its sale at Rs. 201,900 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 4801 to Rs.177,898 from Rs.

173,097, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.163,073 from Rs. 158,672.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 20 to closed at Rs 2200 and ten-gram silver surge by Rs 17.15 to Rs 1903.29 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$58 to $1997 against its sale at $1939, the association reported.

