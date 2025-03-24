Gold prices increase by Rs.600 to Rs318,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.600 and was traded at Rs.318,600 on Monday as compared to its sale at Rs318,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.515 to Rs 273,148 from Rs.

272,633 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up by Rs.472 to Rs.250,394 from Rs 249,922 respectively.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,475 and Rs.2,979 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $3,027 from $3,022 whereas that of silver remained unchanged at $33.10, the Association reported.