Gold Prices Increase By Rs600 To Rs.339,400 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.600 and was traded at Rs.339,400 on Tuesday as compared to its sale at Rs338,800 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.514 to Rs 290,980 from Rs.

290,466 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up to Rs.266,741 from Rs.266,261, respectively.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,234 and Rs.2,772 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $6 to $3,224 from $3,218 whereas that of silver also increased by $0.05 and at $31.35, the Association reported.

