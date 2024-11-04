Gold Prices Increase By Rs.700 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.700 and was sold at Rs.283,700 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs. 283,000 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 600 to Rs. 243,227 from Rs.
242,627 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 222,958 from Rs. 222,408, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 3,430 and Rs. 2,940.67, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $2,742 from $2,735, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday
Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on ME situation
12.2% of PSDP allocated to water resources: Ahsan Iqbal
Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations for 'Flag Day'
Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Go ..
Realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Daraz.pk—More Units to Be Rele ..
SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi
PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business week
Bushra Bibi bursts into tears in courtroom, says there is no justice at all
IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigation into recovery case of Intiza ..
Australia beat Pakistan in first ODI by two wickets
More Stories From Business
-
ChiNext Index closes higher Monday52 minutes ago
-
Export of sport goods increases 2.13% to US 93.087 mln52 minutes ago
-
PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business week4 hours ago
-
Services’ trade up by 5.77% in 1st Quarter, deficit narrows by 21.77%4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 20248 hours ago
-
Rs3.433bn for model bazaars in 13 cities18 hours ago
-
Gold shines at Rs290,300 per tola22 hours ago
-
FPCCI appoints Sohail Talat chairman special committee on cotton revival22 hours ago
-
Chamber of Small Trader extols agreements with Saudi Arabia, Qatar22 hours ago