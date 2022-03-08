Gold prices increase by Rs700 to Rs 130,700 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs700 and was sold at Rs 130,700 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs130,000 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 600 to Rs 112,056 from Rs 111,454 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 102,716 from Rs 102,166, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1480 and Rs 1268.86 respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $18 and was traded at US$ 2009 against its sale at US$ 1991, the association reported.