Gold prices increase by Rs700 to Rs 130,700 per tola 21 Mar 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an decrease of Rs 700 and was sold at Rs 130,700 on Monday against its sale at Rs130,000 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs600 to Rs 112,054 from Rs 111,454 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 102,716 from Rs 102,166, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola increased by Rs10 to Rs1510 whereas that of and ten gram went up by Rs8.58 to Rs1294.58.

The price of gold in international market increased by $5 and was traded at US$ 1926 against its sale at US$ 1921, the association reported.

