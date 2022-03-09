UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase By Rs700 To Rs 131,400 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs700 to Rs 131,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs700 and was sold at Rs 131,400 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs130,700 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 600 to Rs 112,654 from Rs 112,054 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 103,266 from Rs 102,716, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1480 and Rs 1268.86 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $6 and was traded at US$ 2015 against its sale at US$ 2009, the association reported.

