Gold prices increase by Rs750 to 116,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs750 and was sold at Rs116,000 against its sale at Rs115,250 in the local market on Tuesday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs643 to Rs99,451 from its sale at Rs98,808 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs91,164 from Rs90,574 respectively.

Silver per tola and ten gram was also sold at existing rates at Rs1400 and Rs1200.27 respectively.

However, the price of gold in international market increased by US$ 8 and was traded at US$1763 against its sale at US$1755.