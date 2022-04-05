UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Gold prices increase by Rs800 to Rs132,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 800 and was sold at Rs 132,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs131,200 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs686 to Rs113,169 from Rs112,483 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs103,738 from Rs103,109, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $2 and was traded at US$1928 against its sale at US$1926, the association reported.

