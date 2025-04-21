Gold Prices Increase By Rs8,100 Per Tola Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 21, 2025 | 05:23 PM
New price of per tola gold reached Rs357,800 per tola in local markets of Pakistan
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2025) The Gold prices on Monday increased by Rs8,100 per tola in local markets of Pakistan.
The new price of per tola gold reached Rs357,800 per tola.
Similary, the the price of 10 grams of 24-Karat gold increased by Rs6,944 and reached a historic level of Rs306, 755.
The gold prices surged a new all-time high in both global and Pakistani bullion markets.
Driven by the global uptrend, the local bullion markets in Pakistan also witnessed a sharp rise on Monday.
Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola rose by Rs. 24 to Rs3,441, and the price of 10 grams of silver increased by Rs21, reaching Rs2,950.
According to reports, the ongoing trade war involving the United States and large-scale gold purchases by central banks worldwide to boost their reserves have pushed gold prices to record-breaking levels.
The announcement by the US Federal Reserve not to cut interest rates has intensified fears of global inflation and recession, creating a wave of uncertainty across international markets.
In the international bullion market, the price of gold jumped by $69 per ounce, reaching a historic peak of $3,395 per ounce.
