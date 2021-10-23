UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase Further By Rs1600 23 Oct 2021

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 06:38 PM

Gold prices increase further by Rs1600 23 Oct 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,600 and was sold at Rs127,200 against its sale at Rs125,600 in the local market on Saturday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,600 and was sold at Rs127,200 against its sale at Rs125,600 in the local market on Saturday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs1371 to Rs109,053 from its sale at Rs107,682 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs 99,966 from Rs 98,708.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1,470 and Rs1260.28 respectively.

The price of gold in international market remained unchanged at $1793, the Jewellers Group reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

DC Battagram pays surprise visit to various office ..

DC Battagram pays surprise visit to various offices

2 minutes ago
 All Pakistan under-17 Boys Football championship 2 ..

All Pakistan under-17 Boys Football championship 2021 starts in Gilgit

2 minutes ago
 Five lawbreakers held in Rawalpindi

Five lawbreakers held in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago
 20 Punjab departments to participate in Dubai Expo ..

20 Punjab departments to participate in Dubai Expo: Mian Aslam

2 minutes ago
 91 new corona positive cases reported in KP

91 new corona positive cases reported in KP

11 minutes ago
 Martyred Naik Hakim Ali Mangi laid to rest with mi ..

Martyred Naik Hakim Ali Mangi laid to rest with military honors

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.