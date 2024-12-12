Gold Prices Increase Further By Rs2,300 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs.2,300 and was sold at Rs 282,800 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 280,500 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.
1,971 to Rs.242,455 from Rs 240,484 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs.222,250 from Rs 220,443.
The prices of Per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 3,450 and Rs.2,957.81 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $23 to $2,716 from $2,693, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
More Stories From Business
-
SECP launches WEFP, sets target of 70% of all new clients6 minutes ago
-
China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Thursday56 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares higher at midday Thursday1 hour ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Tesla shares soar to record high2 hours ago
-
US stocks end mixed midweek; Nasdaq posts record close2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 20244 hours ago
-
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosts academia linkages conference13 hours ago
-
High Commissioner urges business community to leverage trade opportunities in Rwanda13 hours ago
-
SIFC body directs to fast track ongoing consultant support in various sectors13 hours ago