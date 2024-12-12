Gold prices increase further by Rs2,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs.2,300 and was sold at Rs 282,800 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 280,500 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.

1,971 to Rs.242,455 from Rs 240,484 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs.222,250 from Rs 220,443.

The prices of Per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 3,450 and Rs.2,957.81 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $23 to $2,716 from $2,693, the Association reported.