Gold Prices Increase Further By Rs.3,600 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs.3,600 and was sold at Rs.273,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs.269,900, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs.3,086 to Rs.
234,482 from Rs. 231,396 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs.214,942 from Rs. 212,113.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3250 and Rs.2,786 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $36 to $2,623 from $2,587, the Association reported.
