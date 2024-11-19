Open Menu

Gold Prices Increase Further By Rs.3,600 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Gold prices increase further by Rs.3,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs.3,600 and was sold at Rs.273,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs.269,900, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs.3,086 to Rs.

234,482 from Rs. 231,396 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs.214,942 from Rs. 212,113.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3250 and Rs.2,786 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $36 to $2,623 from $2,587, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

4 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

43 minutes ago
 Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

4 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

13 hours ago
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

13 hours ago
 Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institut ..

Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation

13 hours ago
 Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

13 hours ago
 Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate out ..

Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate outlook, Nvidia

13 hours ago
 Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative m ..

Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority

13 hours ago
 Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water ..

Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water shortages

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business