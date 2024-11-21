Gold prices increase further by Rs.3,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs.3,700 and was sold at Rs.278,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs.274,300, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs.3,172 to Rs.238,340 from Rs.

235,168 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs.218,479 from Rs. 215,570.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.200 to Rs.3,450 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs.171.47 to Rs.2,957.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $37 to $2,668 from $2,631, the Association reported.