Gold prices increase further by Rs.800 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs.274,300 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs. 273,500, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs.686 to Rs.

235,168 from Rs. 234,482 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs.215,570 from Rs. 214,942.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3250 and Rs.2,786 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $8 to $2,631 from $2,623, the Association reported.