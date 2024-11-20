Open Menu

Gold Prices Increase Further By Rs.800 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Gold prices increase further by Rs.800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs.274,300 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs. 273,500, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs.686 to Rs.

235,168 from Rs. 234,482 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs.215,570 from Rs. 214,942.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3250 and Rs.2,786 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $8 to $2,631 from $2,623, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in al ..

LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to ..

Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..

2 hours ago
 Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail i ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II

2 hours ago
 World leaders urged to tackle water and climate cr ..

World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..

4 hours ago
 20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business ..

20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed ..

12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..

4 hours ago
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

7 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

7 hours ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business