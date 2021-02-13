UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Increase Rs 250 To Rs111,250 Per Tola

Sat 13th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Gold prices increase Rs 250 to Rs111,250 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 250 on Saturday and was sold at Rs111,250 against sale at Rs111,000 , Karachi Sarafa Association reported Monday.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs214 and was traded at Rs95,379 against Rs95,165 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs87,430 from Rs87,234.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1400 and Rs1200.27 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed increase of US$5 and was sold at $1824 against its sale at $1819, the association added.

