Gold Prices Increase Rs 2800 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 05:05 PM

Gold prices increase Rs 2800 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 2800 and was sold at Rs 120,200 in the local market on Thursday against its sale at Rs 117,400 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 2800 and was sold at Rs 120,200 in the local market on Thursday against its sale at Rs 117,400 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 2400 to Rs 103,052 against its sale at Rs 100,652 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat rose to Rs 94,464 from Rs 92,264.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remain static at Rs 1420 and Rs 1217.42 respectively.

The price of gold in international market deceased by $05 to $1779 from its sale at $1784, the Jewellers Group reported.

