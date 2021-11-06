Gold prices increase Rs 2800 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 2800 and was sold at Rs 123,000 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs 120,200 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2401 to Rs 105,453 against its sale at Rs 103,052 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat surge to Rs 96,665 from Rs 94,464.

The price of per tola silver appreciated by Rs 20 to Rs 1440 while ten gram silver by Rs 17.124 to Rs 1234.56.

The price of gold in international market also increased by $26 to $1818 from its sale at $1792, the Jewellers Group reported.