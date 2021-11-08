UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Increase Rs 300 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Gold prices increase Rs 300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 123,300 in the local market on Monday against its sale at Rs 123,000 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 257 to Rs 105,710 against its sale at Rs 105,453 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat surge to Rs 96,900 from Rs 96,665.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1440 and Rs 1234.56 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $1 to $1817 from its sale at US $ 1718, the Jewellers Group reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

21,711 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

21,711 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

6 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives U.S. Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives U.S. Consul-General

6 minutes ago
 Japanese gov't downgrades September's economic ass ..

Japanese gov't downgrades September's economic assessment for 1st time in over 2 ..

13 minutes ago
 CIA Director Confirmed in Russia Importance of Imp ..

CIA Director Confirmed in Russia Importance of Implementing Minsk Agreements - L ..

15 minutes ago
 German Ambassador in Russia Expects Continuity in ..

German Ambassador in Russia Expects Continuity in Relations Under New Gov't in B ..

25 minutes ago
 Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal assumes Command as Comma ..

Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal assumes Command as Commander Coast

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.