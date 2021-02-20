UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Increase Rs 400 To 110,350

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Gold prices increase Rs 400 to 110,350

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 400 on Saturday and was sold at Rs 110,350 against sale at Rs109,950, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 343 and was traded at Rs 94,607 against Rs 94,264 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs 86,723 from Rs 86,409.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1380 and Rs 1183.12 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed increase of $12 and was sold at $1784 against its sale at $1772, the association added

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi releases PSL 6 anthem

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Bilateral Exercises With Ru ..

27 minutes ago

Liensberger in slalom pole, Shiffrin fourth

9 minutes ago

FDA to auction 532 plots on March 3-4

9 minutes ago

DS visits railways' education, health set-ups in K ..

9 minutes ago

Romania makes homeless a vaccine priority

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.