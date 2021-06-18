UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Increase Rs 600 Traded At Rs108,300 Tola

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Gold prices increase Rs 600 traded at Rs108,300 tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 600 on Friday and it was traded at Rs108,300 against its sale at Rs107,700, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 515 and was traded at Rs 92,850 against its sale at Rs 92,335 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold rose to Rs 85,112 from Rs 84,640.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 and was traded at Rs1430 against its sale at Rs1450 whereas that of ten gram silver also decreased by Rs 17.14 and was traded at Rs1226 against its sale at Rs1243.14.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of US $ 6 and was sold at US $1792 against its sale at US $1798.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Nimra Khan says Nawaz Sharif is her favorite polit ..

8 minutes ago

UVAS initiates Vets’ continued professional deve ..

21 minutes ago

New Leaks Predict Futuristic Curve Design in Upcom ..

28 minutes ago

KP govt presents Rs1.118 trillion budget for next ..

30 minutes ago

HR dept striving to promote interfaith harmony: mi ..

3 minutes ago

Special vaccination Centre set up for PHP official ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.