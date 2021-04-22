UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Increase Rs100 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Gold prices increase Rs100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs400 on Thursday and was sold at Rs104,100 against its sale at Rs104,000 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs86 and was sold at Rs89,249 against its sale at Rs89,163 whereas the price of 22 karat went up to Rs81,811 from Rs81,733.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1350 and Rs1157.40 respectively. The gold price in the international market decreased by $5 witnessed and was traded at $1786 as compared $1781.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Riding The Tiger: Indian Surrender Continues

19 minutes ago

Dubai recorded AED22.9 billion in real estate tran ..

19 minutes ago

Bollywood star Arshi Khan contracts COVID-19

20 minutes ago

3rd cycle of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global ..

34 minutes ago

PM says reforms in tax system Govt’s top priorit ..

47 minutes ago

AED3.8 billion of weeklong real estate transaction ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.