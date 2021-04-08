UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Increase Rs100 To Rs104,100 Per Tola 8 Apr 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:56 PM

Gold prices increase Rs100 to Rs104,100 per tola 8 Apr 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs100 on Thursday and was traded at Rs104,100 against its sale at Rs104,000, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs100 on Thursday and was traded at Rs104,100 against its sale at Rs104,000, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs86 and was sold at Rs89,249 against its sale at Rs89,163 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs81,811 from Rs81,733.

There was no change in the price of per tola and ten gram silver, which were sold at Rs1360 and Rs1165.98 respectively.

Gold price in the international market increased by $12 witnessed and was traded at $1748 as compared $1736.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

ADNOC Managing Director &amp; Group CEO named as ..

17 minutes ago

ADEDD organises first virtual edition of &#039;The ..

32 minutes ago

Fake currency recovered, one arrested

9 seconds ago

Italy's Eni Refutes Reports of Oil Refinery Coming ..

11 seconds ago

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, gutka, wine recover ..

12 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 8 Apr 2021

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.