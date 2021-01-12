Gold prices increase Rs100 to Rs113,300 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola increased by Rs100 and was sold at Rs113,300 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs113,300 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Providing market details, it said the price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs85 and was traded at Rs97,136 against Rs97,051 while ten gram 22 karat gold was sold at and Rs89,042 per tola.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1300 and Rs1114.54 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed an increase of $10 and was sold at $1860 against its sale at $1850, the association added.